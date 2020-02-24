IMAX (IMAX) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX (IMAX), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.29, close to its 52-week low of $16.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.1% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and National Cinemedia.

IMAX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.60, implying a 43.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.75 and a one-year low of $16.25. Currently, IMAX has an average volume of 468.9K.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other.