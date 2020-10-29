IMAX (IMAX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX (IMAX), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.5% and a 35.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMAX with a $16.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IMAX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.86 million and GAAP net loss of $25.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.93 million and had a net profit of $11.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: Network Business, Theater Business, New Business, and Other. The Network Business segment represents box office results and which includes the reportable segment of IMAX DMR and contingent rent from the joint revenue sharing arrangements and IMAX systems segments. The Theater Business segment includes the sale and installation of theater systems and maintenance services, primarily related to the IMAX Systems and Theater System Maintenance. The New Business segment involves content licensing and distribution fees associated with the firm’s original content investments, virtual reality initiatives, IMAX Home Entertainment, and other business initiatives that are in the development and/or start-up phase. The Other segment refers to certain IMAX theaters that the company owns and operates, camera rentals and other miscellaneous items. The company was founded by Graeme Ferguson, Roman Kroitor, Robert P. Kerr and William Shaw in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.