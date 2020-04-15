Imac Holdings (IMAC) Receives a New Rating from Ascendiant

Imac Holdings (IMAC) received a Buy rating from Ascendiant analyst Edward Woo today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Woo is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 49.1% success rate. Woo covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Points International, Booking Holdings, and TripAdvisor.

The the analyst consensus on Imac Holdings is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Imac Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.24 million and GAAP net loss of $1.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.27 million and had a GAAP net loss of $937.5K.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C. Wallis, Jason William Brame and Jeffrey S. Ervin in August 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, TN.