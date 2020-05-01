Illumina (ILMN) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Illumina (ILMN), with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $319.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.3% and a 70.8% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

Illumina has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $315.00, a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Robert W. Baird also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $310.00 price target.

Illumina’s market cap is currently $46.84B and has a P/E ratio of 47.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.79.

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include microarray scanners, sequencing reagents, and onsite training selector. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.