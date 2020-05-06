Illumina (ILMN) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Lorenzo Biasio maintained a Buy rating on Illumina (ILMN) today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $310.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Biasio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Biasio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Coherus Biosciences, Merck & Company, and Pfizer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Illumina with a $324.50 average price target, which is a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Illumina’s market cap is currently $45.61B and has a P/E ratio of 45.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.32.

Illumina, Inc. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The firm’s products include microarray scanners, sequencing reagents, and onsite training selector. Its services include sequencing and microarray services; proactive instrument monitoring; and instrument services, training, and consulting. The company was founded by David R. Walt, John R. Stuelpnagel, Anthony W. Czarnik, Lawrence A. Bock, and Mark S. Chee in April 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.