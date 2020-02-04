Illumina (ILMN) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Lorenzo Biasio maintained a Buy rating on Illumina (ILMN) today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $293.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Biasio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 59.3% success rate. Biasio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Coherus Biosciences, Merck & Company, and Pfizer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Illumina is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $343.75.

Illumina’s market cap is currently $43.13B and has a P/E ratio of 43.52. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.72.

Illumina, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions. The company was founded by David R.