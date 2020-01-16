II-VI (IIVI) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on II-VI (IIVI) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 73.2% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as MGIC Investment, Repay Holdings, and NMI Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on II-VI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.36, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Based on II-VI’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IIVI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

II-VI, Inc. engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and m