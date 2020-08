II-VI (IIVI) Receives a Hold from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Hold rating on II-VI (IIVI) today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.99, close to its 52-week high of $52.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 69.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $53.45 average price target, a 2.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Based on II-VI’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $627 million and net profit of $5.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $342 million and had a net profit of $24.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IIVI in relation to earlier this year.

II-VI, Inc. engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets. It operates through the following three segments: Laser Solutions, Photonics, and Performance Products. The Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name. The Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communications networks and other diverse consumer, life sciences, and commercial applications. The Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications. The company was founded Carl J. Johnson in 1971 and is headquartered in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, PA.