II-VI (IIVI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on II-VI (IIVI). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $55.11 average price target.

Based on II-VI’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $746 million and net profit of $51.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $363 million and had a net profit of $28.03 million.

II-VI, Inc. engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets. It operates through the following three segments: Laser Solutions, Photonics, and Performance Products. The Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name. The Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communications networks and other diverse consumer, life sciences, and commercial applications. The Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications. The company was founded Carl J. Johnson in 1971 and is headquartered in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, PA.