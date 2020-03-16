II-VI (IIVI) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on II-VI (IIVI) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

II-VI has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on II-VI’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $98.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $28.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IIVI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

II-VI, Inc. engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and m