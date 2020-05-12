II-VI (IIVI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Benchmark Co. gave II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on II-VI today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 42.4% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $50.29 average price target, a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $42.96 and a one-year low of $19.00. Currently, II-VI has an average volume of 1.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IIVI in relation to earlier this year.

II-VI, Inc. engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets. It operates through the following three segments: Laser Solutions, Photonics, and Performance Products. The Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name. The Photonics segment manufactures crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communications networks and other diverse consumer, life sciences, and commercial applications. The Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications. The company was founded Carl J. Johnson in 1971 and is headquartered in 1971 and is headquartered in Saxonburg, PA.