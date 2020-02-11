II-VI (IIVI) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on II-VI (IIVI) today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 42.8% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Plug Power, and iRobot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $40.89 average price target, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $43.49 and a one-year low of $26.93. Currently, II-VI has an average volume of 1.55M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IIVI in relation to earlier this year.

II-VI, Inc. engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and m