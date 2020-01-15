IHS Markit (INFO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Joseph Foresi maintained a Hold rating on IHS Markit (INFO) today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.06, close to its 52-week high of $79.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Foresi is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 89.1% success rate. Foresi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DXC Technology Company, Pagseguro Digital, and Paypal Holdings.

IHS Markit has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.73, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

Based on IHS Markit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $203 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $81.8 million.

IHS Markit Ltd. delivers information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government. Its products are used by aerospace, agriculture, automotive, chemicals, construction, financial services and government and Ngo’s.