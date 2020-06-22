iHeartMedia (IHRT) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on iHeartMedia (IHRT) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

iHeartMedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

The company has a one-year high of $19.69 and a one-year low of $4.31. Currently, iHeartMedia has an average volume of 921.7K.

iHeartMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Audio; Audio and Media Services; and Corporate and Other Reconciling Items. The Audio segment comprises of media and entertainment services via broadcast and digital delivery and also includes events and national syndication businesses. The Audio and Media Services segment consists of the other audio and media services, including the media representation business (Katz Media) and the provider of scheduling and broadcast software (RCS).The company was founded by L. Lowry Mays and B. J. McCombs in 1972 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.