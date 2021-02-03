iHeartMedia (IHRT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

B.Riley Financial analyst Zachary Silver maintained a Buy rating on iHeartMedia (IHRT) on March 18 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 52.1% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Entercom Communications, Nexstar Media Group, and CuriosityStream.

iHeartMedia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, representing a -6.6% downside. In a report issued on March 6, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

iHeartMedia’s market cap is currently $985.8M and has a P/E ratio of -0.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IHRT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

iHeartMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Audio; Audio and Media Services; and Corporate and Other Reconciling Items. The Audio segment comprises of media and entertainment services via broadcast and digital delivery and also includes events and national syndication businesses. The Audio and Media Services segment consists of the other audio and media services, including the media representation business (Katz Media) and the provider of scheduling and broadcast software (RCS).The company was founded by L. Lowry Mays and B. J. McCombs in 1972 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

