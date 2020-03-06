iHeartMedia (IHRT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Guggenheim and B.Riley FBR gave iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on iHeartMedia today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.51, close to its 52-week low of $12.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for iHeartMedia with a $20.50 average price target, representing a 54.3% upside. In a report issued on February 28, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.69 and a one-year low of $12.73. Currently, iHeartMedia has an average volume of 383.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IHRT in relation to earlier this year.

iHeartMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Audio; Audio and Media Services; and Corporate and Other Reconciling Items. The Audio segment comprises of media and entertainment services via broadcast and digital delivery and also includes events and national syndication businesses.

