iHeartMedia (IHRT) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Zachary Silver from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on iHeartMedia (IHRT), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Silver is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Silver covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Entercom Communications, and Nexstar Media Group.

iHeartMedia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.63, representing a 33.7% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.50 price target.

Based on iHeartMedia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $215 million.

iHeartMedia, Inc. is an audio company, which engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, social, live events, on-demand entertainment, and information services.

