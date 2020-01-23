IGM Financial (IGIFF) Receives a Sell from Barclays

In a report issued on January 21, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on IGM Financial (IGIFF), with a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.05, close to its 52-week high of $30.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 41.6% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IGM Financial with a $33.92 average price target.

Based on IGM Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $153 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $138 million.

IGM Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate & Other.