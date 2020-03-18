IGM Financial (IGIFF) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Sell rating on IGM Financial (IGIFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 41.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for IGM Financial with a $27.79 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.55 and a one-year low of $19.39. Currently, IGM Financial has an average volume of 3,389.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IGM Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate & Other.