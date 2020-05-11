IGM Financial (IGIFF) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Sell rating on IGM Financial (IGIFF) on May 8 and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 42.4% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IGM Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $21.56, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

IGM Financial’s market cap is currently $4.72B and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.00.

IGM Financial, Inc. operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate & Other. The Investors Group segment provides financial advisory services for investments, retirement, mortgage, estate planning, tax planning, and insurance. The Mackenzi Investments segment offers funds products, private wealth solutions, managed assets, group plans, tax and estate planning, payout service, and dollar cost averaging. The Corporate and Other segment includes net investment income that are not allocated to other segments, proportionate share of earnings of Great-West Lifeco Inc., operating results for Investment Planning Counsel Inc., and consolidation elimination entries. The company was founded on August 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.