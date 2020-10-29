Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Hold rating on Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $441.80, close to its 52-week high of $444.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

Idexx Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $419.00.

The company has a one-year high of $444.96 and a one-year low of $168.65. Currently, Idexx Laboratories has an average volume of 418.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IDXX in relation to earlier this year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products used in the detection of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic tests and related instrumentation and performs services, which are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve producer, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other operating segment combines and presents products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.