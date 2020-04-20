IDEX (IEX) Receives a Buy from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on IDEX (IEX) on April 15 and set a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $152.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Thermon Group Holdings, Rockwell Automation, and AO Smith.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.44, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $160.00 price target.

Based on IDEX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $606 million and net profit of $96.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $614 million and had a net profit of $98.14 million.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems. The Health and Science Technologies segment includes design, production, and distribution of precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems used in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics, pneumatic components, and sealing solutions. The Fire and Safety or Diversified Products segment consist of production of firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, and lifting bags for the fire and rescue industry. The company was founded on September 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.