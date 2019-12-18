IDEX (IEX) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on IDEX (IEX), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $167.30, close to its 52-week high of $173.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $174.40, which is a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $185.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IDEX’s market cap is currently $12.87B and has a P/E ratio of 30.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.95.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IEX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Jeffrey Bucklew, the SVP-CHIEF HR OFFICER of IEX sold 4,680 shares for a total of $758,160.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It offers its products under two brands namely BAND-IT that produces stainless steel banding, buckles, and clamping systems; and Hurst Jaws of Life, which serves as a rescue tool.