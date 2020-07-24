IDEX (IEX) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Blair from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on IDEX (IEX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $170.91, close to its 52-week high of $178.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Blair is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Blair covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lincoln Electric Holdings, Watts Water Technologies, and Altra Industrial Motion.

IDEX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.29.

The company has a one-year high of $178.14 and a one-year low of $104.56. Currently, IDEX has an average volume of 497.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IEX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Andrew Silvernail, the Chairman & CEO of IEX sold 36,000 shares for a total of $5,737,320.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems. The Health and Science Technologies segment includes design, production, and distribution of precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems used in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics, pneumatic components, and sealing solutions. The Fire and Safety or Diversified Products segment consist of production of firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, and lifting bags for the fire and rescue industry. The company was founded on September 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.