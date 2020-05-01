Idera (IDRA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Sean Lee CFA from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Idera (IDRA), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.94.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 80.0% success rate. CFA covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ThermoGenesis Holdings, Alphatec Holdings, and Cytosorbents.

Idera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.20 and a one-year low of $0.82. Currently, Idera has an average volume of 210.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.