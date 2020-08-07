Identiv (INVE) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Identiv (INVE) today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 58.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Identiv is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

Based on Identiv’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.12 million and GAAP net loss of $2.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.52 million and had a GAAP net loss of $815K.

Identiv, Inc. engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification products. It operates through the Premises and Identity segments. The Premises segment offers solutions to address the premises security market for government and enterprise, including access control, video surveillance, analytics, customer experience, and other applications. The Identity segment consists of products and solutions enabling secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets and objects in the Internet of Things with radio frequency identification. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.