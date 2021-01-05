IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.49.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.9% and a 57.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences’ market cap is currently $407M and has a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company operates and manages its business as one operating and reportable segment, which is the business of research and development for oncology-focused precision medicine. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.