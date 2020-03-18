IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.58, close to its 52-week low of $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 30.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

The company has a one-year high of $16.90 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average volume of 44.82K.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.