IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Howard Kim- March 18, 2020, 12:10 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.58, close to its 52-week low of $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.2% and a 30.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is currently a Moderate Buy rating.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.90 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average volume of 44.82K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts