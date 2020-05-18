IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.82.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 47.8% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, representing a 122.6% upside. In a report issued on May 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.90 and a one-year low of $2.95. Currently, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average volume of 45.79K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IDYA in relation to earlier this year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company operates and manages its business as one operating and reportable segment, which is the business of research and development for oncology-focused precision medicine. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.