IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Oppenheimer gave IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Tim Chiang reiterated a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 45.2% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IDEAYA Biosciences with a $32.00 average price target, a 55.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on IDEAYA Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $10.57 million and GAAP net loss of $5.14 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IDYA in relation to earlier this year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company operates and manages its business as one operating and reportable segment, which is the business of research and development for oncology-focused precision medicine. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

