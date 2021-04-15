IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Northland Securities gave IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on IDEAYA Biosciences today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.79.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 48.7% and a 52.7% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

IDEAYA Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.50, representing a 62.3% upside. In a report issued on April 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $24.92 and a one-year low of $4.10. Currently, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average volume of 197.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IDYA in relation to earlier this year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company operates and manages its business as one operating and reportable segment, which is the business of research and development for oncology-focused precision medicine. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

