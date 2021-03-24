IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Wedbush gave IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to IDEAYA Biosciences yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.88, close to its 52-week high of $24.53.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.0% and a 58.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IDEAYA Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.83, which is a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IDEAYA Biosciences’ market cap is currently $748.2M and has a P/E ratio of -14.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 13 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of IDYA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. develops cancer therapeutics. It is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company operates and manages its business as one operating and reportable segment, which is the business of research and development for oncology-focused precision medicine. The company was founded by Yujiro S. Hata and Jeffrey Hager in June 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More on IDYA: