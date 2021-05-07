ICU Medical (ICUI) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ICU Medical (ICUI), with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $210.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ICU Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.00.

The company has a one-year high of $227.07 and a one-year low of $170.57. Currently, ICU Medical has an average volume of 108.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in March 2021, Robert Swinney, a Director at ICUI bought 1,500 shares for a total of $67,230.

ICU Medical, Inc. is an infusion therapy company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. The company’s product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. Its customers are acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers and long-term care facilities. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.