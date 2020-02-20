Icon (ICLR) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released today, Jack Meehan from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Icon (ICLR), with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $174.45, close to its 52-week high of $178.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Meehan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Meehan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, PRA Health Sciences, and Myriad Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Icon is a Hold with an average price target of $175.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Icon’s market cap is currently $9.51B and has a P/E ratio of 26.34. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.33.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ICON plc is a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.