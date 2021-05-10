ICL-Israel Chemicals (ICL) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on ICL-Israel Chemicals (ICL), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.85, close to its 52-week high of $7.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Archer Daniels Midland, and Pq Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ICL-Israel Chemicals with a $6.33 average price target, representing a -8.1% downside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.07 and a one-year low of $2.92. Currently, ICL-Israel Chemicals has an average volume of 210.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ICL-Israel Chemicals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals and fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Potash. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by product of the potash production process in Sodom, Israel, as well as bromine based compounds. The Potash segment uses an evaporation process to extract potash from the dead sea and uses conventional mining to produce potash and salt from an underground mine in Spain. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.