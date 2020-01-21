Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Ichor Holdings (ICHR), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.58, close to its 52-week high of $39.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 73.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ichor Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.50, representing a -10.4% downside. In a report issued on January 14, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Based on Ichor Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $923K. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $3.49 million.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.