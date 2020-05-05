Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ichor Holdings (ICHR), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 67.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ichor Holdings with a $29.00 average price target, which is a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ichor Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $189 million and net profit of $7.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $141 million and had a net profit of $3.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICHR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.