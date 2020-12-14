Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Ichor Holdings (ICHR), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 79.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Ichor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.25.

Ichor Holdings’ market cap is currently $747.2M and has a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.85.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICHR in relation to earlier this year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.