Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Deutsche Bank gave Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Ichor Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 77.9% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ichor Holdings with a $37.50 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.83 and a one-year low of $13.68. Currently, Ichor Holdings has an average volume of 274.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICHR in relation to earlier this year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.