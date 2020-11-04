Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Ichor Holdings (ICHR) on November 2 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.0% and a 71.5% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ichor Holdings with a $38.25 average price target, a 63.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Based on Ichor Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $222 million and net profit of $6.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a net profit of $336K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICHR in relation to earlier this year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.