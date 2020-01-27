Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 24, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Ichor Holdings (ICHR), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.36, close to its 52-week high of $39.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Ichor Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.38, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $39.83 and a one-year low of $18.62. Currently, Ichor Holdings has an average volume of 361.3K.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.