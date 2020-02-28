Icf International (ICFI) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Icf International (ICFI), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Icf International with a $104.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.24 and a one-year low of $68.17. Currently, Icf International has an average volume of 100.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ICF International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.