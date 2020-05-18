Icf International (ICFI) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Icf International (ICFI), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $57.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Icf International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.75, which is a 69.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.24 and a one-year low of $47.75. Currently, Icf International has an average volume of 155.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ICF International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.