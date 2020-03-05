Icf International (ICFI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Sidoti gave Icf International (NASDAQ: ICFI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Icf International today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Heidrick & Struggles, and Cra International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Icf International with a $99.00 average price target, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report issued on February 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.24 and a one-year low of $68.17. Currently, Icf International has an average volume of 109.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ICF International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.