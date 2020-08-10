Icf International (ICFI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Canaccord Genuity and Sidoti gave Icf International (NASDAQ: ICFI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Icf International today and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Icf International with a $87.00 average price target, representing a 22.8% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $95.24 and a one-year low of $47.75. Currently, Icf International has an average volume of 137.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

ICF International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.