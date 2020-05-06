Icf International (ICFI) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Icf International (ICFI) yesterday and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $69.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 59.2% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Coupa Software, and ACI Worldwide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Icf International with a $93.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.24 and a one-year low of $47.76. Currently, Icf International has an average volume of 136.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ICFI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ICF International, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.