ICBC Intl. Downgrades TripCom Group (TCOM) to Hold

ICBC Intl. analyst ICBC International downgraded TripCom Group (TCOM) to Hold on September 15 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TripCom Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.00.

Based on TripCom Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.73 billion and GAAP net loss of $5.35 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.16 billion and had a net profit of $4.61 billion.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems, and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen, and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.