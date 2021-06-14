iCAD (ICAD) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on iCAD (ICAD), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 35.0% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Diamedica Therapeutics, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on iCAD is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a one-year high of $21.44 and a one-year low of $8.32. Currently, iCAD has an average volume of 143.4K.

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy business segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography imaging. The Cancer Therapy segment offers an isotope-free cancer treatment platform technology. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.