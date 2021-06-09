iCAD (ICAD) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to iCAD (ICAD), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 33.3% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Diamedica Therapeutics, and Flexion Therapeutics.

iCAD has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, implying a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

iCAD’s market cap is currently $457.4M and has a P/E ratio of -53.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.92.

iCAD, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy business segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and clinical decision support solutions for mammography, breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography imaging. The Cancer Therapy segment offers an isotope-free cancer treatment platform technology. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.