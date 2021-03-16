IBI Group (IBIBF) Gets a Buy Rating from PI Financial

In a report released today, Devin Schilling from PI Financial maintained a Buy rating on IBI Group (IBIBF), with a price target of C$12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.89, close to its 52-week high of $7.94.

Schilling has an average return of 50.0% when recommending IBI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Schilling is ranked #3127 out of 7379 analysts.

IBI Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.28, which is a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.94 and a one-year low of $2.11. Currently, IBI Group has an average volume of 810.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IBI Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.